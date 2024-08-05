Home

N. Korean leader Kim attends ceremony commemorating tactical ballistic missile weapon system

By Yonhap

Published : Aug. 5, 2024 - 11:16

    • Link copied

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivers a speech during a ceremony to transfer a new tactical ballistic missile weapon system to front-line units taking place in Pyongyang on Sunday, in this photo provided by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. (KCNA) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivers a speech during a ceremony to transfer a new tactical ballistic missile weapon system to front-line units taking place in Pyongyang on Sunday, in this photo provided by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. (KCNA)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has attended a ceremony to commemorate the transfer of a new-type tactical ballistic missile weapon system, which serves as the "pivot military hardware" in the armed forces, state media reported Monday.

Kim attended the ceremony, which took place Sunday, showcasing 250 new-type tactical ballistic missile launchers, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

Kim also delivered a speech, stating that an important task specified in the practical guidelines for bolstering military strength, decided at the 8th WPK Congress, has been successfully carried out.

The report did not provide further details on the new system or where the inspection took place.

Photos released by the KCNA suggest that the transferred weapon system is the "Hwasong-11" launcher, which is expected to be deployed in the military demarcation line area with South Korea.

Kim recently said the US-led alliance has changed into a military bloc based on nuclear power, using it as a rationale for strengthening the country's military capabilities.

The ceremony also comes as the North appears to have suffered from recent floods. The North's border city of Sinuiju and Uiju County in North Pyongan Province were recently pummeled by heavy rains. South Korean media outlets have reported that the number of those who died or went missing could exceed 1,000.

Kim noted that the event comes at a time when the entire country is engaged in recovery efforts from flood damage, the KCNA said. (Yonhap)

