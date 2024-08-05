Im Ae-ji takes bronze in women's boxing

Im Ae-ji of South Korea (right) fights Hatice Akbas of Turkiye in the semifinals of the women's 54-kilogram boxing event at the Paris Olympics at North Paris Arena in Paris on Sunday. (Yonhap)

Im Ae-ji grabbed a bronze medal in the women's 54-kilogram boxing event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, giving South Korea its first medal ever in women's boxing after losing her semifinal bout.

Im couldn't get past Hatice Akbas of Turkiye in the semifinals at North Paris Arena in Paris on Sunday, losing by a 3-2 split decision.. There are no bronze medal bouts in Olympic boxing, and the two losers of the semifinals each receive a bronze medal.

This was South Korea's first boxing medal since Han Soon-chul won silver in the men's 60kg event in 2012.

Earlier in the day, Pang Chol-mi of North Korea was awarded the first bronze medal in the women's 54kg division, after losing to Chang Yuan of China by a 3-2 decision.

Three of the five judges gave Akbas the edge in the opening round, with the South Korean trying to stand her ground. Im came out more aggressive early in the second round, but ended up losing it 4-1 in judges' scoring.

Akbas once again had a 3-2 edge for the third round and secured a split-decision victory.

Even though her medal was already secured before the match, Im said she didn't want to settle for anything less than a gold.

"I didn't want to win this bronze medal. I was determined to reach the final, and I thought I could absolutely do it," Im said. "Even at the end, I thought I had won."

Im said she would have preferred not to meet Akbas, the 2022 world champion, in the semifinals.

"I studied her earlier matches on video to prepare, and I am disappointed I didn't get it done," she said. "She is really quick and she has good follow-up action after her attacks. I think that's where I lost."

Im, 25, said she was inspired by the presence of several boxers in their 30s in Paris, which led her to believe she, too, can box into her 30s.

"I want to try to qualify for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 and win a medal there," Im said. "After fighting here, I have higher expectations for myself. I think I will be able to do better in the future." (Yonhap)