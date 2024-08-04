[Graphic News] S. Korea’s COVID-19 hospitalizations surge in July

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Korea saw a significant rise last month, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. Hospitalizations increased from 63 in the fourth week of June to 91 in the first week of July, 145 in the second week and 225 in the third week.

This surge comes despite the country lowering its COVID-19 crisis level from “alert” to the lowest “interest” level on May 1, following a sharp decline in confirmed cases earlier in the year. The decision was made by the Central Disease Control Headquarters, reflecting the country’s improved pandemic situation at the time.

South Korea’s approach mirrors that of other nations, including the United States and Japan, which have also lifted their emergency response systems as the global situation has improved.