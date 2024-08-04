[Editorial] Malfunctioning parliament

In South Korea, public expectations for lawmakers have long been at a rock-bottom level for their problematic actions. Unfortunately, it seems that people have to lower their expectations even further.

There are three controversial issues that mostly have to do with the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea: a slew of impeachments, a universal cash payment bill and the pro-labor "yellow envelope" bill.

Of course, the ruling People Power Party is also responsible for the unseemly legislative developments, but it is the leading opposition party that holds a significant majority and keeps passing bills, taking advantage of its dominant position.

On Friday, the opposition-led National Assembly voted to impeach Korea Communications Commission Chairperson Lee Jin-soo, just two days after she officially assumed her position.

The impeachment motion passed in a 186-1 vote with one abstention, making Lee unable to carry out her duties until the Constitutional Court decides on the dispute-laden move.

The Democratic Party’s impeachment was widely expected as soon as Lee was appointed by President Yoon Suk Yeol on July 4, after her predecessor Kim Hong-il voluntarily stepped down in the face of a looming impeachment motion.

In fact, Kim followed the same path of his predecessor Lee Dong-kwan, who had resigned on Dec. 1 for the same reason. By stepping down rather than being impeached, Kim and Lee allowed Yoon to appoint a new KCC chief of his choice, keeping the broadcasting regulator running.

The Democratic Party and other opposition parties have continued to take issue with the unusual two-person decision-making standing committee at the KCC, calling it “unilateral.” Three other positions of the committee remain vacant. But the current broadcast law requires at least two people to convene a meeting at the watchdog, so it remains to be seen how the Constitutional Court will handle the impeachment.

Lee, who took office Wednesday, lost no time holding a meeting with Kim Tae-gyu, a new member of the standing committee, and appointed six new directors at the Foundation for Broadcast Culture, which is a major shareholder of broadcaster MBC. On Thursday, she also appointed new board members for public broadcaster KBS, all of whom were recommended by the People Power Party.

With both parties exchanging unilateral moves over Lee, the opposition-led National Assembly passed a bill on cash payments Friday, defying a filibuster by ruling party lawmakers.

As the bill passed in a 186-1 vote in a way that ended the filibuster, the ruling party lawmakers pulled out of the plenary session, demonstrating again that the country’s parliament is stuck in wasteful confrontations that block actually constructive negotiations.

The cash payment bill was originally proposed by Lee Jae-myung, former chief of the Democratic Party, ahead of April's general election. Lee claimed the plan to give out cash vouchers to the entire population would revitalize the Korean economy by encouraging people to spend, though experts said the effect of the project, which is estimated to cost 13 trillion won ($9.48 billion) would be only temporary.

Yoon can exercise his veto power on the cash voucher bill -- a possibility given that Interior Minister Lee Sang-min said in a briefing it will increase the financial burden for the country.

Another point of contention is the yellow envelope bill, which is designed to restrict companies from making claims against labor unions for damages during legal disputes.

The revision to the Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act is in favor of striking workers, and the Democratic Party is pushing for the bill despite protest from business circles. It is also likely to be vetoed by Yoon.

Some senior lawmakers call the vicious cycle -- the passage of bills by the Democratic Party, the People Power Party’s filibusters and vetoes by the president -- a “march of fools.” And it is painful for the public to witness such foolish acts over and over again at the National Assembly.