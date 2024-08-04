Foreign ministry strongly urges S. Koreans in Lebanon, Israel to leave countries

Most Popular
-
1
Kim Woo-jin, Lim Si-hyeon win archery mixed team gold medal
-
2
Lim Si-hyeon wins gold in women's archery individual event for 3rd gold in Paris
-
3
Yang Ji-in wins gold in women's pistol shooting
-
4
From cold shoulder to selfie together, two Koreas' encounter at Olympics
-
5
Police begin review of sword, knife weapon possession nationwide
-
6
World No. 1 An Se-young reaches semifinals in badminton women's singles
-
7
Fried chicken flies home: K-drone delivery takes off this month
-
8
[Drama Tour] Feel ‘My Mister’ mood in Yongsan
-
9
Trump says he got people back from N. Korea amid attention on prisoner swap with Russia
-
10
Solo debut rush of K-pop artists
Foreign ministry strongly urges S. Koreans in Lebanon, Israel to leave countriesBy Yonhap
Published : Aug. 4, 2024 - 21:17
The foreign ministry on Sunday strongly urged South Koreans residing in Lebanon and Israel to leave the countries as soon as possible amid escalating security concerns in the Middle East.
Chaired by Second Vice Foreign Minister Kang In-sun, the ministry held a meeting to review the security situation in the Middle East and examine measures for the safe protection of South Koreans in the region.
At the meeting, Kang strongly urged South Koreans residing in Lebanon and Israel to depart the nations as soon as possible using available flights. She instructed the ministry and overseas missions to do their utmost to ensure the safety of Koreans in the event of any emergency.
Tensions in the region have heightened following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the top political leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, in Tehran last week. Both Iran and Hamas have identified Israel as the perpetrator and have vowed retaliation.
Currently, there are approximately 530 South Koreans in Israel, 130 in Lebanon and 110 in Iran. Travel advisories have been issued, with Level 3, or a departure advisory, for all areas of Israel and Lebanon, and Level 4, or a travel ban, for the Gaza Strip. Most of Iran is under a Level 2 advisory, or a travel caution, except for some border regions.
More from Headlines
-
Kim Woo-jin wins men's individual archery title for 3rd gold in Paris
-
Seoul Fashion Week to show world’s first stretchable display
-
Partisan gridlock to continue over contentious bills