[Exclusive] Seoul Fashion Week to show world’s first stretchable display

The spring-summer 2025 Seoul Fashion Week, set for next month, brings to the runway something unlike anything seen since 2000 when the biannual show began: Stretchable display panels -- worn by models, who will tout them as the “next (thing) in fashion.” The designer behind this project is Lee Chung-chung, womenswear designer and founder of LIE, whose runaway will be the finale of the five-day fashion week starting Sept. 3 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza, with a demonstration of how panels can be stretched, folded and crumpled up like a paper bag. “‘Neo-Craftsmanship’ is the theme this year,” Lee said. “The so-called stretchable panels will be a new way to express oneself, and defining the kind of craftsmanship that embraces fresh additions to fashion is where I’m going with the spring-summer collection,” he added.

LIE’s Lee Chung-chung (right) and a model in a wheelchair during Seoul Fashion Week at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul on Feb. 2 (Seoul City) LIE’s Lee Chung-chung (right) and a model in a wheelchair during Seoul Fashion Week at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul on Feb. 2 (Seoul City)

Lee -- a designer known for exploring something new by tying fashion to something else seemingly unrelated -- had been the right partner to work with, according to a researcher with direct knowledge of panel development. LG Display spearheads the project in a government-funded push for “core technologies” with industry-wide applications. Stretchable panels for firefighter and military have long been floated. “LG wants to make the panel more relatable, so that the public can easily identify with its uses, starting with fashion -- people’s everyday life,” the researcher explained, requesting anonymity to shed light on internal discussion. “Fashion is intuitive. If something is practical, you see that right away.” The panel is the world’s first high-resolution display that is 100 pixels per inch and can stretch more than 20 percent. LG rolled it out in November 2022, an initial prototype that took about two and half years since starting development. The 12-inch panel that will be put up on the September fashion show runway will be more reliable than the one revealed at the time, according to the researcher.

