New anthology series highlights 700 years of Korean ideologies

Paik Nak-chung, an emeritus professor at Seoul National University, speaks during a press conference in Seoul, in July. (Yonhap)

A landmark anthology series, "Changbi Anthology of Korean Ideology," has been published, compiling the writings and philosophies of 59 influential Korean figures spanning roughly 700 years, from the Joseon era (1392-1910) to contemporary times.

The Korean-language series features luminaries such as Chong To-jon, who helped overthrow the Goryeo Kingdom (918-1392) and establish the Joseon Dynasty; King Sejong, who invented the Korean alphabet Hangeul in 1443; King Jeongjo, noted for his reform efforts and leadership during the Joseon renaissance; Choe Je-u, the founder of the Donghak movement in Korean Neo-Confucianism; scholars like Kim Si-seup; philosopher Yi Hwang; Ahn Chang-ho, a prominent politician and independence activist; and former President Kim Dae-jung, Korea's first Nobel Prize laureate.

Changbi Publishers, a leading South Korean publishing house, announced that this special anthology will celebrate the publisher’s 60th anniversary in 2027. The series will comprise 30 volumes, with 10 volumes released annually over three years. The inaugural volume will be dedicated to Chong, and the final volume to Kim Dae-jung.

“These figures are not only significant in Korean history but also hold immense importance in terms of their ideologies,” said Paik Nak-chung, an emeritus professor at Seoul National University and chair of the editorial committee for the series, during a press conference held in Seoul in July, when the first batch of ten volumes was released.

The initiative began in December 2020. Paik, along with Lim Hyung-taek, an emeritus professor of education at Sungkyunkwan University, and Baek Min-jung, a philosophy professor at Catholic University, among others, formed the editorial committee that deliberated for 6 months to select the figures and structure the series.

The editorial committee noted that the series includes a diverse array of figures, from historical icons to kings, women, literary figures, politicians and religious leaders, distinguishing it from previous anthologies.

Each volume is written and curated by leading experts in the respective fields, who select key works or writings of the featured thinkers and provide comprehensive introductions to elucidate their thoughts, ensuring the series serves as both an intellectual and educational resource.

Each includes a preface summarizing the thinker’s life and philosophy, and additional appendices provide timelines and historical contexts for comparison.

Lee Ik-joo, a history professor at the University of Seoul and editor of the first volume on Chong, said “Chong (To-jon) holds a very distinct significance in Korean history as a person who put his thoughts into practice.” Lee newly translated his works, including “Joseon Gyeonggukjeon,” which had never been fully translated into Korean before.

Baek added, “Even for well-known scholars like Chong, not all of their works have been fully translated into contemporary Korean. We put great effort into making original texts readable and accessible by using modern language and footnotes.”