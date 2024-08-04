Samsung SDI seeks top US talent

Samsung SDI CEO Choi Yoon-ho speaks at the company's career fair at the Hyatt Regency Cambridge Hotel in Boston on Saturday. (Samsung SDI)

Samsung SDI has embarked on a global journey to find the most talented professionals to advance the Korean company’s level of technology and take the lead in the secondary battery industry.

The battery maker held this year’s first career fair at the Hyatt Regency Cambridge Hotel in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Saturday, inviting some 90 people working at top universities and research institutes in North America. Boston is home to Samsung SDI’s first research and development center in the US, which works on innovative and next-generation battery technologies.

Named the "Tech and Career Forum," Samsung SDI’s event has invited people with master’s or Ph.D. degrees to offer opportunities for them to get to know the company, engage with the firm’s leadership and explore career opportunities since the first edition took place in Korea in 2022.

Choi Yoon-ho, CEO of Samsung SDI, who was among the company’s key executives participating in the event, asked the attendees to be a part of the battery maker’s vision to make the world greener and more sustainable through technology.

“The most important and required factor in securing ‘super-gap’ technological competitiveness is investing in talent,” said Choi. "Let’s create Samsung SDI’s future together to become a global top tier company by 2030."

Samsung SDI also organized four tech sessions to highlight its business portfolio of automotive and energy storage system batteries, small batteries, electronic materials and next-generation batteries for attendees to check out their areas of interest.

The battery maker plans to host two more Tech and Career Forums this year -- one scheduled to take place in Korea later this month and the other in Europe in October -- as it continues to look for the best in the field.