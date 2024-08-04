From cold shoulder to selfie together, two Koreas' encounter at Olympics

During the women's vault at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, South Korean artistic gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong approached North Korea's An Chang-ok to congratulate her performance.

But as Yeo rose from her seat, An walked right past her to embrace her coach. An did not comment on this matter, and Yeo said she missed the timing to embrace An despite wanting to shake hands.

It was among the few encounters between the two Koreas at the Summer Games in the French capital, where both sides shared somewhat awkward moments of minimal cordiality in light of the recent tension in the peninsula.

It is unclear whether An's cold shoulder was intentional or not, as Yeo may simply not have not been within An's peripheral vision. The incident, however, has sparked speculation and interest from South Koreans.

"It's a matter of life (for An). This is ... actually understandable," one commenter said on the video posted to YouTube. "Haha ... I don't think it's a matter of An's personality," another person added.

An was also seen avoiding the South Koreans during the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, last year, where she won two gold medals. A South Korean reporter called her out and asked for a comment, to which she hesitated for a moment before walking away and saying, "I'm sorry."

Complicated relations between the Koreas

South and North Koreans have had a complicated relationship, which can vary from being seen as sworn enemies to members of the same nation. Inter-Korea relations as of now are as icy as they have been in recent years, particularly with continued hard-line comments from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Kim recently said he no longer sees reunification between the Koreas as possible, and his country's constitution should define South Korea as its principal enemy. The North has also been bombarding South Korea with trash-filled balloons since May.

The two Koreas remain technically at war with each other since the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty, and do not recognize one another as legitimate countries. On the practical level, relations have been in an on-again, off-again cycle, with levels varying from neighbors to sworn enemies.