S-Oil unveils new TV ad to deliver future-forward vision

S-Oil unveils new TV ad to deliver future-forward visionBy Kim Jun-hong
Published : Aug. 4, 2024 - 13:23
S-Oil said Sunday that it has begun airing the second season of its “GooDoil Can Do It” television marketing campaign from July 31.
The new ad shifts from the previous focus on product quality to highlight the theme of the “power of creative energy,” delivering a futuristic message through a catchy commercial song.
The commercial is designed in a question-and-answer format that explores a new world. In the video, S-Oil’s cherished mascot, GooDoil, flies with a hawk, symbolizing the Shaheen Project, expected to become Korea’s largest petrochemical production facility by 2026.
The ad showcases vibrant pop art created in collaboration with local artist Molly, blending the brand, character and natural elements.
The commercial song, composed by renowned original soundtrack producer Seo Woo-young, maintains the essence of the original commercial song while complementing the vivid visuals to convey the brand’s message effectively.
In addition to the commercial song, the company produced a one-minute track titled “Show Your Best” to convey its vision.
