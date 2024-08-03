Home

지나쌤

Lim Si-hyeon wins gold in women's archery individual event for 3rd gold in Paris

By Yonhap

Published : Aug. 3, 2024 - 22:21

    • Link copied

 

Lim Si-hyeon of South Korea salutes the crowd after beating Alejandra Valencia of Mexico in the quarterfinals of the women's archery individual event at the Paris Olympics at Invalides in Paris on Saturday. (Yonhap) Lim Si-hyeon of South Korea salutes the crowd after beating Alejandra Valencia of Mexico in the quarterfinals of the women's archery individual event at the Paris Olympics at Invalides in Paris on Saturday. (Yonhap)

PARIS -- Lim Si-hyeon captured the gold medal in the women's archery individual event at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, beating fellow South Korean Nam Su-hyeon to become the country's first triple gold medalist in France.

In the first all-South Korean final in women's archery in 20 years, Lim defeated Nam 7-3 in the set score at Invalides in Paris.

Lim had earlier won gold medals in the women's team and mixed team events.

A third South Korean archer, Jeon Hun-young, lost to Lisa Barbelin of France 6-4 in the bronze medal match, moments after falling to Lim in the semifinals.

That prevented a third Olympic podium sweep for South Korea in the women's archery individual event. The global archery powerhouse has done it at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

South Korea has won all four gold medals awarded in archery so far, with the men's individual competition scheduled for Sunday as the last remaining event.

