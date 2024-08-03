SAC Int'l Music Festival to feature conductor Dan Ettinger and aspiring musicians

Conductor Dan Ettinger (left) and violinist Moon Barennie participate in a press conference at the Seoul Arts Center on Friday. (Seoul Arts Center)

The Seoul Arts Center’s summer music festival is set to return under its new name of International Music Festival next week from August 6 to 11. For the fourth edition of the festival, Dan Ettinger, Israeli orchestra conductor and opera singer, will make his South Korean debut as he leads the SAC Festival Orchestra.

The SAC Festival Orchestra is mainly composed of Korean musicians who have been active on stages with prestigious orchestras overseas.

Ettinger, who called himself a fatalist, said that being able to debut in South Korea this year felt like fate. Last week, he celebrated his 20th anniversary, debuting in Japan.

“The combination of 20 years and having my debut in Korea is extremely special,” Ettinger told reporters during a press conference on Friday.

“While it is important to present grand and serious music, I have selected the repertoire to capture the feel of a summer festival," he added.