SAC Int'l Music Festival to feature conductor Dan Ettinger and aspiring musicians

SAC Int'l Music Festival to feature conductor Dan Ettinger and aspiring musiciansBy Park Ga-young
Published : Aug. 3, 2024 - 16:01
The Seoul Arts Center’s summer music festival is set to return under its new name of International Music Festival next week from August 6 to 11. For the fourth edition of the festival, Dan Ettinger, Israeli orchestra conductor and opera singer, will make his South Korean debut as he leads the SAC Festival Orchestra.
The SAC Festival Orchestra is mainly composed of Korean musicians who have been active on stages with prestigious orchestras overseas.
Ettinger, who called himself a fatalist, said that being able to debut in South Korea this year felt like fate. Last week, he celebrated his 20th anniversary, debuting in Japan.
“The combination of 20 years and having my debut in Korea is extremely special,” Ettinger told reporters during a press conference on Friday.
“While it is important to present grand and serious music, I have selected the repertoire to capture the feel of a summer festival," he added.
At the opening concert, Ettinger and the SAC Festival orchestra will perform Poulenc's “Concerto for Two Pianos” and Bruckner's “Symphony No. 4.” The closing concert will feature tenor Baek Seok-jong with the overture to Verdi's opera “La forza del destino,” “Recondita armonia” from Puccini's opera “Tosca,” and "Nessun dorma" from “Turandot.”
Violinist Moon Barennie, who will play the opening piece, mentioned her connection with Etienne from 10 years ago, saying, "Sometimes I can't even remember what I played last week, but the performance I did with the conductor 10 years ago is still vivid in my memory."
"I'm very happy to see the conductor again in Korea. I've played Bruckner many times, but I'm curious and excited to see what the conductor's version will be like," Moon added.
The Seoul Arts Center renamed “SAC Summer Music Festival,” which has been held annually since 2021, to “SAC International Music Festival,” reflecting its ambition to elevate it to a world-renowned international music festival.
In line with the new name, world-class musicians have been invited to perform, such as the Dutch national piano duo, brothers Lucas and Arthur Jussen, renowned British pianist Imogen Cooper, one of the greatest living cellists Peter Wispelwey, and the young pianist Julius Asal.
The Arete Quartet, the first Korean group to win first place at an international chamber music competition, will return to the festival this time by invitation.
In addition to the invited performances, seven teams will present their programs, having been selected through a competitive 23-to-1 selection process. Among these selected performances, baritones Kim Tae-han and Park Ju-sung will showcase a baritone duo with pianist Ilya Rashkovskiy. On Aug. 11, “Korean Horn Sound” will feature nine horn players.
