Kim Min-jong wins silver in men's judo

Kim Min-jong of South Korea kisses his silver medal from the men's +100-kilogram judo event at the Paris Olympics at Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris on Friday. (Yonhap)

PARIS -- Kim Min-jong won the silver medal in the heaviest weight class in men's judo at the Paris Olympics on Friday, after falling to French legend Teddy Riner in the final.

Kim lost by an ippon (a full point) to Riner in the men's +100-kilogram final at Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris. Riner clinched his third Olympic gold medal with a decisive "harai-goshi," or a hip throw, with 16 seconds left in the four-minute battle.

Kim's was the second judo medal of Friday for South Korea, following Kim Ha-yun's bronze medal in the women's +78kg event.

South Korea finished the individual competition in judo with two silver medals and two bronze medals. Earlier, Huh Mimi won silver in the women's -57kg and Lee Joon-hwan grabbed bronze in the men's -81kg. South Korea will compete in the mixed team event on Saturday.

Kim Min-jong was the first South Korean man to reach the final of the men's heaviest division. The country had previously had two bronze medals.

Riner, who lit the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony on July 26, has now won a medal in this event at five consecutive Olympic Games. He won gold medals in 2012 and 2016, and bronze medals in 2008 and 2020.

Riner had the backing of a partisan crowd at the arena, and French President Emmanuel Macron was also in attendance to watch the judo icon add another gold medal to his resume.