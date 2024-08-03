Kim Ha-yun wins bronze in women's judo

Kim Ha-yun (left) of South Korea celebrates her win over Kayra Ozdemir of Turkiye in the bronze medal match of the women's +78-kilogram judo event at the Paris Olympics at Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris on Friday. (Yonhap)

PARIS -- Kim Ha-yun earned a bronze medal in women's judo at the Paris Olympics on Friday, after battling her way through the repechage.

Kim, world No. 4 in the women's +78 kilograms, defeated third-ranked Kayra Ozdemir of Turkiye in the bronze medal contest at Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris.

Kim had earlier lost in the quarterfinals but then won a match in the repechage round to reach one of two bronze medal matches.

And then Kim defeated Ozdemir by scoring two "waza-ari," or a half point, near the end of the four-minute contest.