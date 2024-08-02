Yoon to leave for summer vacation next week

Most Popular
-
1
S. Korea wins 3rd consecutive gold in men's sabre fencing team event
-
2
Opposition parties float impeachment motion against new KCC head
-
3
Shin Yu-bin reaches women's singles semifinals in table tennis
-
4
[KH Explains] Can Korea commercialize UAM in 2025?
-
5
'Poor driving' caused car crash near Seoul City Hall that killed 9: police
Yoon to leave for summer vacation next weekBy Yonhap
Published : Aug. 2, 2024 - 21:54
President Yoon Suk Yeol will leave for a summer vacation next week, his office said Friday.
Yoon is scheduled to go on vacation starting next Monday, but the exact duration or itinerary have not been fixed and remain flexible, an official from the presidential office said.
The official added that Yoon may visit a regional military facility to meet and encourage servicemen or a marketplace to inspect people's livelihoods, the official said.
Earlier this week, Yoon urged Cabinet members to fully utilize their vacation days to boost domestic consumption and vitalize the regional economy. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Impeachment motion for top broadcasting regulator passes
-
Samsung’s unionized workers to return to work but continue guerrilla strikes
-
Korea may compensate W150b annually to dog farm owners