Yoon to leave for summer vacation next week

By Yonhap

Published : Aug. 2, 2024 - 21:54

President Yoon Suk Yeol (Yonhap) President Yoon Suk Yeol (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol will leave for a summer vacation next week, his office said Friday.

Yoon is scheduled to go on vacation starting next Monday, but the exact duration or itinerary have not been fixed and remain flexible, an official from the presidential office said.

The official added that Yoon may visit a regional military facility to meet and encourage servicemen or a marketplace to inspect people's livelihoods, the official said.

Earlier this week, Yoon urged Cabinet members to fully utilize their vacation days to boost domestic consumption and vitalize the regional economy. (Yonhap)

