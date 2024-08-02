Home

Baseball game canceled due to severe heat for 1st time

By Yonhap

Published : Aug. 2, 2024 - 19:45

A thermometer in Munsu, Ulsan, reads 50 degrees Celsius.(Yonhap) A thermometer in Munsu, Ulsan, reads 50 degrees Celsius.(Yonhap)

Severe heat caused the cancellation of a South Korean baseball game Friday.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said the regular-season game between the LG Twins and the Lotte Giants scheduled in the southeastern city of Ulsan was scrapped due to extreme heat. This marks the first game in the KBO's 42-year history to be canceled because of heat wave.

Per KBO regulations, games may be canceled in cities where the highest daily temperature has reached 35 C for at least two consecutive days.

Ulsan, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, has been under a heat wave advisory for the past 14 straight days.

Friday's game was to have been played at Munsu Baseball Stadium, a secondary home for the Giants, who are based in the nearby city of Busan. A KBO official said the temperature on the field level at Munsu, which has artificial grass, reached nearly 50 C. (Yonhap)

