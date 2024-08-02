Shin Yu-bin loses in women's singles semifinals in table tennis, off to bronze medal match

Shin Yu-bin is seen during the women's singles semifinals in table tennis at the Paris Olympics held on Friday. (Yonhap)

PARIS -- Shin Yu-bin lost to the defending champion Chen Meng in the women's singles semifinals in table tennis at the Paris Olympics on Friday, a result that sent the South Korean to the bronze medal match.

Shin, world No. 8, bowed out against the fourth-ranked Chinese 4-0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-7, 11-7) at South Paris Arena 4 in the French capital.

Shin, 20, is off to the bronze medal match on Saturday. She will face the loser of the other semifinal match set for Friday, between Sun Yingsha of China and Hina Hayata of Japan.

Shin will try to win the first table tennis singles medal for South Korea, male or female, in 20 years. Shin is also the first South Korean singles player since 2004 to even play in an Olympic semifinals.

Shin was no match against Chen, who won both the women's individual and team gold medals at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Shin gave away points with missed shots in the opening game. She led 3-0 at the start of the second game before Chen rallied to take a 5-4 lead. The Chinese player then finished the game on a 6-2 run.

Chen scored the first five points of the third game. Shin made it a 10-7 game later on thanks to four consecutive points but Chen won the game when Shin's return hit the top of the net and off the table.

The two were knotted at 7-7 in the fourth game before Chen scored the next four points to close out the match.

"I had my chances but couldn't capitalize on them. I made too many mistakes," Shin said.

"Physically, I felt fine. It's just that the opponent had more experience and played better than I did today. I will train hard and try to beat her next time."

Shin said she will try to regroup for the bronze medal match.

"I think someone who doesn't get tired mentally can play well," she said. "My tournament is not over. I will get good rest and come back with a fresh mindset." (Yonhap)