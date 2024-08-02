Schools with multicultural students increasing in Korea

The number of schools with more than 30 percent of students from international backgrounds has sharply surged in the past five years, a recent study showed Friday.

Research conducted by the Korean Educational Development Institute revealed Friday that multicultural students accounted for more than 30 percent of the student population at 350 elementary, middle and high schools in the country. This is equivalent to 2.96 percent of all such schools in Korea.

The number of schools has increased by 40 percent in five years, from 250 schools in 2018. Of the 17 provincial and special city governments, 14 had at least one school with more than 30 percent multicultural students, excluding Daejeon, Ulsan and Sejong.

The Ministry of Education defines schools with 100 or more students and 30 percent or more students from international backgrounds as "schools with a high concentration of multicultural students." Last year, 87 schools in 12 regions fell under the criteria, up nearly fourfold compared to 2018, when there were 23 such schools in total.

The study pointed out that as the proportion of multicultural students increases further, it may be present challenges in provide proper education for both multicultural and monocultural students, urging for improvements in measures at such schools.

"To ensure that all students receive quality education in schools located in migrant-dense areas, it is necessary to set school visions, goals and plans for educational activities based on multicultural education policies," the research report noted.

Researchers of the KEDI recommended that measures be taken to increase teachers' expertise in multicultural education and curricula, and teacher personnel policies be improved in relation to the transfer of teachers to schools in multiculturally dense areas.