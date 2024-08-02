Ruling party seeks expulsion of opposition lawmaker over defector remarks

South Korea's ruling People Power Party filed a motion Friday to expel opposition Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Rep. Choi Min-hee over alleged discriminatory comments against a North Korean defector-turned-lawmaker.

The controversy came about at a Monday confirmation hearing for state broadcasting regulator chief Lee Jin-sook. Choi, chairing the Assembly's Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee, reportedly told People Power Party Rep. Park Choong-kwon, who defected from North Korea, he "does not understand democratic principles" because he “lived in a totalitarian state." The remarks came after Park likened the opposition-led hearing to "mob rule."

The expulsion motion, signed by all 108 ruling party lawmakers, accuses Choi of defaming Park and undermining the rights of North Korean defectors in South Korea. It also criticizes Choi for her conduct during the hearing, alleging she repeatedly insulted the nominee and neglected her duty to maintain decorum as committee chair.

The motion requires a two-thirds majority -- 200 of the 300 members -- in a National Assembly plenary session to pass.