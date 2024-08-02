University leaks 320,000 identifications, warns of subsequent scams

An apology banner about the data leakage seen on the website of Jeonbuk National University (Jeonbuk National University)

Identification data of 322,425 students and graduates of Jeonbuk National University was stolen Sunday, as the university suffered hacking attacks on its integrated information system managing students’ academic affairs, according to reports Thursday.

The university in North Jeolla Province posted an apology message on its website Thursday, confirming that it suffered data leakage a total of three times from the attacks, which took place at 3 a.m., 10 p.m. and 11:20 p.m.

JBNU detected the IPs that caused the attack, which were from Japan and Hong Kong, and blocked their access on Monday, according to reports.

The university revealed the list of stolen data, which included 74 categories of student information and 29 categories of continuing education center members.

The leaked information included their names, resident registration numbers, phone numbers, email addresses, parents’ names, students’ addresses, school grades and courses they attended.

Investigating the case with the South Korean National Intelligence Service and Jeonbuk Provincial Police Agency, the university said it has taken measures to fix the vulnerable points that allowed the attack and vowed to prevent the recurrence of similar damage.

Meanwhile, JBNU also warned students of possible scams following the data leakage.

Stolen data can be used to make fake online accounts or in phishing, where culprits persuade families or acquaintances to send money by taking on false identities.

JBNU said it is receiving inquiries from students regarding the matter to provide protective measures.