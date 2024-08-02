Han tightens grip on ruling party

Han Dong-hoon, chair of the ruling People Power Party, nominated four-term lawmaker Rep. Kim Sang-hoon as the new policy chief of the ruling party, which would also make him one of the nine members of the party's supreme council, in an apparent move to tighten his grip on the party's decision-making body.

The nomination of Kim will likely be confirmed at a general assembly of the People Power Party lawmakers next week. Han told reporters Friday that Kim is "highly competent."

There were also media speculations as of Friday morning that Han is likely to name Kim Chong-hyuk, a journalist-turned-politician, as a new member of the supreme council, alongside lawmaker Kim.

Han was considered a political protege of President Yoon Suk Yeol, but they have frequently been at odds since last winter, particularly over whether the party should endorse opposition-backed moves potentially targeting Yoon and his wife Kim Keon Hee.

Han's nomination of two new supreme council members is expected to help the newly elected party leader consolidate his power in the party's top committee, which is responsible for developing and promoting the ruling party's political platform.

Han's maneuver would also further prevent him from being isolated at the supreme council, of which he is also a member. Currently four members of the council are seen as "anti-Han" figures, while two newly elected members are supportive. A coalition of four out of five elected members is able to dissolve the council.

On Thursday, Rep. Jeong Jeom-sig, a three-term lawmaker, stepped down from his post as the party's policy chief at the urging of Han's aides, as he is considered part of the pro-Yoon faction. Yoon's chief of staff Chung Jin-suk reportedly asked Han not to replace Jeong with a new candidate, while Yoon told Han in a rare meeting between the two that he should convert political enemies into his allies.

Han told reporters Friday that he was "thankful" for Jeong's decision to step down from his post the previous afternoon.

Meanwhile, according to the ruling party, Han will hold lunch meetings with seasoned lawmakers of the party who have served more than three terms on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday next week.