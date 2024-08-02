Zyx Technology, Vietnam’s CTC1 team up to infuse AI into construction

Zyx Technology CEO Eom Shin-jo (left) and Nguyen Gia Ngoc, professor of Vietnam's Construction Technical College No.1, pose for a photo at the MOU signing ceremony at the school in Hanoi, July 16. (Zyx Technology)

South Korean design software developer Zyx Technology said Friday that it has recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Vietnam's Construction Technical College No.1 (CTC1) to expand its presence in the Vietnamese market.

CTC1, an institution under Vietnam's Ministry of Construction, is tasked with developing and offering education in alignment with the ministry's policies on the construction industry.

The latest partnership aims to forge a long-term collaboration on joint research and development of artificial intelligence-based software, training programs for skilled professionals, and next-generation design platforms.

As part of the agreement, Zyx Technology will provide CTC1 students with educational licenses for its Korean CAD software, ZyxCAD.

Following the recent global launch of its CAD application, Works, Zyx Technology is setting its sights on the Vietnamese market. Known for its user-friendly interface and compatibility with programming languages like LISP, ZyxCAD has recently secured a local distribution agreement with HTI Hantech Innovation Vietnam, a system integration specialist. The company also plans to participate in Automation World Vietnam 2024, set to take place in Ho Chi Minh City at the end of September.

Beyond ZyxCAD, Zyx Technology is actively developing Zyx Designer, an innovative tool that integrates AI with design data to simplify the construction process.

"Vietnam is one of the fastest-growing construction markets in Southeast Asia. Our partnership with a reputable institution like CTC1 is highly significant. Through this agreement, we aim to enhance and customize ZyxCAD and Zyx Designer to meet local needs,” said Zyx Technology CEO Eom Shin-jo.