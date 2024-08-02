Film inspired by 'spin kick' crime in Busan ready to film

Jun Hyo-seong poses for a photo at the Miss Gee Collection fashion show at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, Oct. 7, 2022. (Newsis)

A film is being produced based on a notorious 2022 case that took place in Busan, where an assailant viciously attacked a female stranger with the intent to rape her.

To be titled "I Had No Reason But To Become Evil," the film has finished preproduction and is awaiting filming, according to a local media outlet.

Jun Hyo-seong, who is also the leader of K-pop girl group Secret, has reportedly been tapped to play the main protagonist in the film. This will mark Jun's first lead role in a film since her debut 15 years ago.

The 2022 case that inspired the film's plot sparked social outrage across the country. It involved a man in his 30s who brutally attacked a woman with a spin kick to the back of the head and continued to assault her until she lost consciousness. Afterward, he dragged her to a blind spot not covered by security cameras for about eight minutes, before fleeing.

The attacker, who had an extensive criminal record with 18 prior convictions, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in September 2023 for attempted rape and murder.