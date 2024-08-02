World Cup Park in Seoul opens family-friendly water park

Children enjoy an outdoor activity at the water park in World Cup Park in Mapo-gu, western Seoul, in 2023. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Thursday that the city is opening a water park to entertain children and families at World Cup Park in Mapo-gu, western Seoul, from Friday to Sunday.

The three-day water park event offers a destination for Seoul-based families who wish to cool down in the thick of the summer heat without traveling far afield.

During the day, children can enjoy the water park's two slides and two large swimming pools.

The city government also offers cool-off mist tunnels and small water play fountains for small children for whom the bigger swimming pools may be too much.

Kids can enjoy diverse programs during their summer break, including knocking down cups with water guns, fishing and more.

The water park opens from noon to 6 p.m. with 15-minute breaks once an hour.

Visitors can enjoy the water park on a first-come, first-served basis without reservations. However, entry can be restricted to prevent overcrowding.

At night, meanwhile, a selection of performances are scheduled to entertain visitors.

While dove, card and rope magic shows are being held on Friday, parrot tricks and balloon mimes will be there Saturday. And a circus show -- with balls, fire and juggling -- is create a feast for visitors' eyes on Sunday.

Family-friendly movies “Leafie, A Hen Into the Wild” (2011), “Inside Out” (2015) and “We Bought A Zoo” (2012) will be screened at 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively.