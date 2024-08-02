Futura Seoul in Bukchon to open with inaugural Refik Anadol exhibition

Most Popular
Futura Seoul in Bukchon to open with inaugural Refik Anadol exhibitionBy Park Yuna
Published : Aug. 2, 2024 - 15:09
A large-scale exhibition space in Seoul's Bukchon neighborhood is set to open early September with the inaugural solo exhibition of Turkish-American media artist Refik Anadol, whose work pioneers the aesthetics of machine intelligence.
As exemplified by Anadol's exhibition, his largest held in Asia, the 1,200-square-meter space will function as an art space accommodating a variety of exhibitions and art events.
The building, comprising exhibition spaces on the first and second floors with 11-meter ceiling height, and a rooftop garden on the third floor, was founded by Baiksan, a synthetic leather producing company and designed by WGNB CEO and designer Baek Jong-hwan.
It's inaugural exhibition “Echoes of the Earth: Living Archive" featuring Anadol's media works will run through Dec. 8. The exhibition will be curated by Claude Adjil and co-organized by Refik Anadol Studio and Serpentine, according to Futura Seoul.
Anadol, based in Los Angeles, has engaged in data-driven machine learning algorithms that create abstract art. His work locates creativity at the intersection of humans and machines, taking the data that surrounds people as primary material, according to the artist.
Anadol’s media art “Unsupervised” shown at the Museum of Modern Art in New York from 2022 to 2023 drew attention from museum goers -- the work transforms art at MoMA using real-time interpretation by artificial intelligence to continuously generate new forms in a large-scale installation.
