[Photo News] Nonjinmul, Jeju’s unique natural beach

One of the unique beaches on South Korea’s southern island of Jeju is Nonjinmul, a natural beach created by spring water flowing into the sea. In the Jeju dialect, "nonjinmul," means “water being thrown away,” referring to how the Hallasan spring water cannot be used for drinking or farming due to its proximity to the sea.

Located in Seogwipo, southern Jeju Island, Nonjinmul has turned into a natural swimming pool with large embankments, beckoning holidaymakers wishing to explore the island’s nature to its fullest. At Nonjinmul swimming pool, tourists can enjoy both fresh water and saltwater at the same time.