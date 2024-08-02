Top contestants of 'Magic Star' to begin national tour

SBS series "The Magic Star" kicks off its national tour Friday, featuring performances by the six contestants.

"The Magic Star" is a reality competition where magicians from around the world showcase their magical prowess.

The show is hosted by TV personality Jun Hyun-moo and star magician Lee Eun-gyeol, with a panel of judges that includes film director Jang Hang-jun, actor Jin Sun-kyu, Portuguese magician Luis de Matos, actor Han Hye-jin, TV personality Kim Jong-min and announcer Park Sun-young.

The six contestants -- winner Yu Ho-jin along with Park Joon-woo, Patrick Kun, DK, Han Seol-hee and Eden -- are to kick off the tour with performances at Olympic Park in Songpa-gu, Seoul, at 7:30 p.m., Friday, with shows through Sunday.

The show was initially set to feature performances of the show's top seven contestants, but illusionist Darcy Oake, who finished fourth in "The Magic Star," will not be joining the show due to overseas commitments.

"The Magic Star" national tour later continues in Busan, Daegu, Goyang in Gyeonggi Province, Jeonju in North Jeolla Province and Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province.

Tickets are available for purchase through Ticketlink and Interpark Ticket online.

"The Magic Star" concluded its season on July 20, with Yu Ho-jin emerging as the final winner and receiving a prize of 100 million won ($73,000).

The final episode achieved a nationwide viewership rating of 3.7 percent, the highest ever for the series.