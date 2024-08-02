Woman stabbed to death in central Seoul, suspect caught

Most Popular
Woman stabbed to death in central Seoul, suspect caughtBy Lim Jae-seong
Published : Aug. 2, 2024 - 11:24
A woman in her 60s was stabbed to death in an underpass near Sungnyemun in Jung-gu, Seoul, Friday morning, police said. Police have detained a male suspect, who is accused of assaulting the victim at 5:10 a.m. and fleeing the scene, according to reports.
He was nabbed at around 8:50 a.m. by police who searched for the attacker by surveying security footage in the area. The suspect was hiding in a residential neighborhood in Dongja-dong, Yongsan, about 1 kilometer from the scene, the reports said.
The victim was moved to a hospital immediately after the incident but died at 6:20 a.m, according to reports.
Some local media outlets reported that the victim was a cleaner working in the district. Police are investigating the motive behind the attack and whether the suspect was under any type of influence before filing for an arrest warrant. It was not made public whether the two had known each other.
