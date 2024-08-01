[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. The people rescued during the flash flood were ------- grateful to the police department for their courage and quick thinking.

(A) overwhelming

(B) overwhelmingly

(C) overwhelm

(D) overwhelmed

해석

갑작스러운 홍수 동안 구조된 사람들은 경찰국의 용기와 재빠른 결정에 대하여 매우 고마워했다.

해설

부사 자리 채우기 문제

빈칸 뒤의 형용사(grateful)를 꾸미기 위해서는 부사가 와야 하므로 ‘매우, 극도로’라는 뜻의 부사 (B) overwhelmingly가 정답이다. 형용사 (A) 동사 (C), 동사 또는 분사 (D)는 형용사를 꾸밀 수 없다.

어휘

rescue 구조하다 flash flood 갑작스러운 홍수 grateful 고맙게 여기는

police department 경찰국, 경찰청 courage 용기 overwhelming 압도적인

2. Miriam's team is responsible for finalizing the redesign of the company's brochure, ------- must be submitted on October 8.

(A) who

(B) what

(C) that

(D) which

해석

Miriam의 팀은 10월 8일에 반드시 제출되어야 하는 회사 소책자의 새 디자인을 완성하는 데 책임이 있다.

해설

관계대명사 채우기 문제

이 문장은 주어(Miriam's team)와 동사(is), 보어(responsible)를 모두 갖춘 완전한 문장이므로, 빈칸 이하(------- must be submitted on October 8)는 수식어 거품으로 보아야 한다. 이 수식어 거품은 동사(must be submitted)만 있고 주어가 없는 불완전한 수식어 거품절이므로 주어 역할을 하면서 수식어 거품절을 이끌 수 있는 (A), (C), (D)가 정답의 후보이다. 빈칸 앞에 사물 선행사(the company's brochure)가 왔고 콤마가 쓰였으므로 (D) which가 정답이다. (A) who는 선행사가 사람일 때 사용되며, (C) that은 콤마 바로 뒤에 쓰일 수 없다. (B) what은 명사절 접속사로, 명사를 수식하는 관계절에 사용될 수 없다.

어휘

finalize 완성하다, 마무리하다 brochure 소책자, 팸플릿 submit 제출하다

3. The client rejected the advertising banner produced by Adworks Incorporated because it ------- described the specifications of the product.

(A) incorrectly

(B) certainly

(C) extensively

(D) profoundly

해석

그 광고 현수막은 제품의 사양을 부정확하게 설명했기 때문에, 고객은 Adworks사가 만든 것을 거절했다.

해설

부사 어휘 문제

‘그 광고 현수막은 제품의 사양을 부정확하게 설명했기 때문에, 고객은 Adworks사가 만든 것을 거절했다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘부정확하게’라는 뜻의 부사 (A) incorrectly가 정답이다. 참고로 (B) certainly는 ‘틀림없이, 분명히’, (C) extensively는 ‘널리’, (D) profoundly는 ‘깊이, 간절히’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

reject 거절하다, 거부하다 advertising 광고 specification 사양, 설명서

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(B) / (D) / (A)

