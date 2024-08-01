Home

피터빈트

[팟캐스트] (607) 야근하는 아이돌?


By Choi Jeong-yoon

Published : Aug. 5, 2024 - 16:05

    • Link copied

Jin speaks during a 'mukbang' session at his fan-meeting event held at Jamsil Arena, Seoul, June 13. (Big Hit Music) Jin speaks during a 'mukbang' session at his fan-meeting event held at Jamsil Arena, Seoul, June 13. (Big Hit Music)

진행자: 최정윤, Chelsea Proctor

Internet drives K-pop stars to overwork

[1] The punishing schedule and little rest that K-pop stars endure are not new. Big-name K-pop agencies have been consistently criticized for operating like factories in producing and managing artists.

endure: 견디다

big-name: 일류의, 유명한

[2] Bang Si-hyuk, chairman of Hybe, the largest K-pop agency globally, acknowledged this issue in a CNN interview in March 2023. "It’s not a total urban legend. Of course, there was some element of it in the past," he said. Bang suggested that the issue was a thing of the past and argued that today, K-pop companies “try their best not to violate the artists’ freedom.”

urban legend: 도시전설 (확실한 근거가 없는데도 사실인 것처럼 퍼지는 이야기)

[3] Yes, K-pop idols are no longer forced to work; but they are still expected to. With the development of the internet and the ever-growing power of social media, K-pop stars now have the additional task of staying connected with fans around the clock.

around the clock: 24시간 내내, 휴식도 취하지 않고

[4] Unlike earlier generations of K-pop singers who could rest between their intense schedules and call it a day upon returning home, today's idols have to shoot short-form videos for Instagram and TikTok between performances and regularly engage with fans via livestreams.

call it a day: 그만하기로 하다

