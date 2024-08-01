[Weekender] Loconomy: Food makers flock to locally sourced ingredients

Food items made with locally sourced ingredients have emerged among food companies in Korea. This approach, which aligns with those companies’ corporate social responsibility efforts, supports economic growth in rural areas and offers unique experiences for consumers, collectively known as "loconomy."

On July 11, McDonald’s Korea launched the Jinju Pepper Cream Cheese Burger and Jinju Pepper Cream Cheese Muffin, both using peppers produced in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province. The Jinju series is the fourth edition of McDonald’s Korea’s “Taste of Korea” program, which aims to boost the consumption of domestic agricultural products.

“Jinju is the top producer of greenhouse-grown peppers in Korea, thanks to its abundant sunlight and fertile soil, which allow it to supply high-quality peppers. The peppers from this region have fewer seeds and a crisp texture, making them a perfect match for our burgers,” said Yang Hyoung-keun, public affairs director of McDonald’s Korea.

“We aim to continuously use domestic ingredients to promote local sourcing and regional coexistence."

McDonald’s Korea emphasizes its endeavors toward coexistence with rural areas as the key to the Taste of Korea program. The company has introduced the Taste of Korea lineups since 2021, releasing regionally specialized menus under joint marketing with local governments.

According to the company, cumulative sales of the Taste of Korea items have surpassed 20 million units since its launch, with 743 tons of domestic agricultural products purchased. This year alone, approximately 5 tons of Jinju peppers were used for the project.

Loconomy items also draw a favorable response from consumers thanks to the experiences they offer, according to a survey by market tracker Trendmonitor in 2023, which collected responses from 1,000 people aged 15 to 59.

In the survey, eight out of 10, or 81.6 percent, reported having bought loconomy food items, citing the unique characteristics and experiences these items provide compared to regular products. The preference for loconomy items was particularly strong among those in their 20s and 30s, who reported that they primarily discovered them on social media. On the other hand, those in their 40s and 50s believed loconomy items were likely fresher due to their verified origins, although their support for these items was less strong than that of the younger generation.

Nonetheless, 80.3 percent of the total respondents said they are more willing to buy loconomy food items if released as exclusive editions, anticipating they will experience food ingredients from other provinces.