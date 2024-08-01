Oil factory turned into immersive art space on Ganghwa Island

Art Factory Charmgiroom Art Factory Charmgiroom

Just an hour's drive from Seoul, in the scenic Gilsang-myeon area of Ganghwa Island, lies Art Factory Charmgiroom, an immersive media art museum and exhibition space. Once one of the largest sesame oil factories in South Korea, this expansive 23,000-square-meter complex has been upcycled into a cultural space. The centerpiece of Art Factory Charmgiroom is its immersive media art exhibition hall which stands at an impressive 8 meters tall and stretches 120 meters in length.

The exhibition is divided into two sections. One is themed on light and is intended to offer a transfer in time or space for visitors to experience environments difficult to reach, such as aurora-lit beaches, enigmatic forests, deep underwater realms and ancient civilizations. The other section recreates Vincent Van Gogh’s masterpieces through immersive media art, featuring an AI-recreated voice of the Dutch painter reading his letters to his brother Theo.

Kim Jung-ho, who created Art Factory Charmgiroom (Provided by Kim Jung-ho)

The discovery of the oil factory building, which had been closed since 2017, was serendipitous, said Kim Jung-ho, the mastermind behind the Charmgiroom gallery. At that time, Kim, CEO of Knowck, a local digital media software developer and former computer science professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, was looking for a place for his company’s media art project. He had the popular tourist island of Jeju in mind. It wasn't just the abandoned factory itself that intrigued Kim; it was also its location on Ganghwa Island. Despite its proximity to Seoul and ample tourism potential with its rich history and natural beauty, the area has relatively low tourist traffic. He hoped to revitalize the area. Additionally, Jeju already has three major media art venues that have successfully established themselves in tourists' travel itineraries. The gallery’s name, “Charmgiroom,” is a playful blend of English and Korean words and the Korean pronunciation of a Chinese character. In Korean, sesame oil is "chamgireum.” By incorporating the English words “charm” and “room,” Kim hoped to create a charming space. The “gi” in between charm and room is explained by Kim as standing for the Chinese character for enjoy.

