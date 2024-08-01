[Drama Tour] Feel ‘My Mister’ mood in Yongsan

Most Popular
[Drama Tour] Feel ‘My Mister’ mood in YongsanBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Aug. 3, 2024 - 16:01
Yongsan-gu in central Seoul is one of the go-to spots for both local and overseas travelers.
The district became popular for its Itaewon neighborhood -- where people can experience and enjoy a variety of international cultures -- many years ago. It also beckons history buffs with the National Museum of Korea and the War Memorial of Korea.
Today, it is easy to spot young, vibrant K-pop fans near Sinyongsan Station, where the headquarters of Hybe, the K-pop powerhouse behind BTS, are located.
Meanwhile, “Yongnidan-gil,” a cluster of streets between Samgakji Station and Sinyongsan Station, is a hot spot among Koreans wanting to take Instagrammable photos and spend quality time with their friends.
But, for those who feel exploring these sites is not enough, a five to six-minute walk from Yongsan-gu’s iconic shopping complex, HDC IPark Mall, takes you to Baekbin Railroad Crossing where you can experience a uniquely retro vibe.
This railroad crossing was heavily featured in the mega-hit drama series “My Mister” (2018). The two lead characters -- a senior supervisor of a company Park Dong-hoon (played by the late Lee Sun-kyun) and his teammate Lee Ji-ahn (played by IU) -- who lived in same neighborhood, often ran into each other there on their commute to work.
Though Baekbin Railroad Crossing, surrounded by old-fashioned shops, low-rise buildings and houses, is an interesting place during the day, its true charms are revealed once the sun sets.
At night, red traffic lights, flashy head lamps and LED signs light up the narrow alleys.
As one of the few remaining railroad crossings in Seoul, even some of its smallest details, from the crossbuck to the barriers and alarm bell attached to a mast, catch the eyes of drama fans and travelers alike.
This crossing road is also known as “Ttaeng Ttaeng Street,” after the sound of the train bell.
“I really find this railroad crossing special, because you can easily feel the retro vibe in central Seoul. The contrast between the skyscrapers and the nearby old-fashioned houses seems interesting to me. It is certainly a cool place to take some memorable photos,” a 25-year-old university student surnamed Park told The Korea Herald on Tuesday.
While taking a light stroll around the area, visitors can see office workers having their “hoesik,” or after-work get-together, in the nearby restaurants just like the characters in “My Mister.”
If you wish to enjoy Jeju’s renowned black pork cuts, head over to Childonga for dinner.
You can also try some unique “hansik,” or Korean cuisine, like beef tartare bibimbap at JipJip.
If you are not a big fan of a gastronomic journey, head over to the IPark Mall’s colorful outdoor plaza or RM Forest No. 2 at the nearby Han River Park before calling it a day.
In this series, The Korea Herald introduces travel destinations featured in hit drama series with the hope of inspiring readers to immerse themselves in the popular scenes and scenery of their favorite shows. This article is the last in the series. -- Ed.
