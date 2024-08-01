Fencer Oh Sang-uk wins fans over with looks, charm and classy actions

Fencer Oh Sang-uk cheers after defeating Fares Ferjani in the finals of the individual saber event at the Paris Olympics, held at the Grand Palais in Paris on Sunday. (Yonhap)

South Korean fencer Oh Sang-uk has won new fans both in Korea and abroad after his second gold medal of the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old is the first Korean fencer to capture two gold medals in a single Olympic Games, and has seen his Instagram followers roughly double since arriving in the French capital. Oh's page has a little over 225,000 followers as of Thursday morning.

"Congrats!!! I'm from Brazil and I watched your victory! I'm very happy!!! Be healthy and keep going! Success!!" wrote one user on a post from Oh thanking fans for supporting him through his victory in the individual saber event. Other fans from other countries also showed their affection.

When asked about his newfound international fame by the media, Oh said he had no idea. A reporter asked about his popularity, particularly among Brazilians, to which he replied, "In Brazil? Why?"

"I had no idea I would be popular in Brazil," he replied, to which his teammate Gu Bon-gil jokingly suggested, "You should compete in Brazil."