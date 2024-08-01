[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong launches wine promotion ‘Sparkling Hour’

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong in central Seoul presents a new wine promotion, “Sparkling Hour,” at its lobby lounge and bar Lumiere.

The promotion offers a chance for guests to quench their thirst and whet their appetite with sparkling wine. Offered along with the wine, is a special platter featuring grilled lobster, shrimp, abalone, beef strip loin steak and more.

Guests can taste both red and white wines.

Priced at 69,000 won, “Sparkling Hour” is available from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

Kumho Resort offers ESG-themed promotion

Kumho Resort is holding a new charity event at its Tongyeong, Hwasun, Seorak and Asan locations until Aug. 4.

The package offers guests a chance to donate their clothes instead of binning them.

After donating the clothes, guests receive a donation receipt for the tax benefits via QR code.

Visitors can get additional coupons for the resort’s sauna facilities, food and beverage according to the number of clothes donated.

The donated items will be sent to Goodwill Store and revenue from the sales at Goodwill will be used to help people with disabilities and assist in their job-seeking efforts.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul introduces child-friendly package

The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, located in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, offers young travelers the chance to enjoy a memorable summer break with the child-friendly “Kids for All Seasons” promotion.

Guests who book a stay at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul before Aug. 31 can enjoy the package, featuring glamping-style room setups, art-inspired activities and special gifts that include a Four Seasons Hotel Seoul carry-on bag.

Children can enjoy their time at the hotel’s Kids For All Seasons Lounge, a playground-like space staffed with a crew to offer a break for parents too.

Young guests can also play in the kids’ pool.

Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul offers summer delicacies

Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul nestled next to Seoul’s Namsan in central Seoul, presents the “Granum Cherry House” promotion, with a menu featuring cherries to celebrate summer at Granum.

The food promotion includes cherries with corn, cherries and burrata cheese, lamb ribs and cherry salsa, cherries with chicken tortillas and much more.

Guests can enjoy a main dish – bone-in striploin steak or crispy pork and shrimp -- and complete the gastronomic journey with either a cherry tart, cheesecake or bingsu, a Korean shaved ice dessert.

The cherry-themed food promotion will be available on Saturdays and Sundays during lunch and dinner until Sept. 30.

It is priced at 139,000 won and 79,000 won for adults and children, respectively.

Glad Hotels and Resorts collaborates with Nongshim

Glad Hotels and Resorts presents a new staycation experience in collaboration with Nongshim, the nation’s top food-maker, until Sept. 30.

The promotion includes a one-night stay, two types of popular croissant-shaped baked snacks from Nongshim and Mentos-flavored sparkling water.

While the package is available at all hotel properties in Seoul, it is not offered at Maison Glad Jeju on Jeju Island.

The promotion is priced at 130,000 won.