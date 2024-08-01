[Well-curated] Suwon galbi, alcohol olympics and whisky bar

Kabojung restaurant in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province (Kabojung's website) Kabojung restaurant in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province (Kabojung's website)

Kabojung If you've visited Seoul multiple times and are eager to look beyond the capital for an epicurean adventure, Kabojung, in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, is a great place to try the local beef specialty. Suwon is renowned for its UNESCO World Heritage site, Hwaseong Fortress, but it is also famous for its delectable regional dish, galbi, or grilled beef ribs. Suwon’s reputation for high-quality beef dates back to the mid-20th century, when a thriving cattle market in the area made top-grade beef readily available. This beef was marinated and grilled to perfection, turning into a nationwide culinary favorite. Among the many galbi restaurants in Suwon, Kabojung is the most popular and successful. Its prominence is evident from its scale, with three large buildings located close to each other. However, what truly sets it apart is its CEO Kim Oe-soon, who became Korea’s first food master selected by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs in 2021. To achieve this title, one must have received and preserved traditional food methods passed down through at least three generations and maintained the business for over 20 years.

Korean galbi (left) and Korean marinated galbi (Kim Jae-heun/Korea Herald) Korean galbi (left) and Korean marinated galbi (Kim Jae-heun/Korea Herald)

Kim's secret to success lies in her unique use of Sichuan pepper, a technique her grandmother taught her for marinating raw beef. While the taste and quality of Kabojung's galbi are indisputable, the restaurant also excels in its side dishes. More than 10 complimentary side dishes, such as pumpkin salad, japchae (stir-fried meat and vegetables), pumpkin pancakes, and marinated raw crabs, are offered, and it’s hard to consider them as mere sides due to their exceptional quality. The prices at Kabojung may be higher than expected, with Korean beef ribs ranging from 69,000 won ($49.86) to 102,000 won per person. American beef ribs are slightly cheaper, with marinated galbi at 61,000 won and unmarinated at 69,000 won. The unmarinated meats are pricier as they rely solely on their natural taste, and Kabojung uses only top-quality ribs for this. Remember, ordering more than one serving of galbi is typical, and it’s easy to spend over 200,000 won without noticing. But the unforgettable dining experience at Kabojung makes it worth every penny. Kabojung is open everyday from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. throughout the year. For more information, visit www.kabojung.co.kr.

Booths themed after Olympic sports (SK telecom) Booths themed after Olympic sports (SK telecom)

Booths themed after olympic sports (Lee Yoon-seo/Korea Herald) Booths themed after olympic sports (Lee Yoon-seo/Korea Herald)

Olympic-themed alcohol exhibition An intriguing interactive exhibition for drinkers has emerged in Hongdae, a vibrant hub of youth culture in Seoul. This interactive exhibition allows participants to explore and experience drinks from around the world. Upon entry, you'll need to verify your age by providing identification, such as your passport, driver's license, or resident registration certificate. Once you provide your ID, you'll receive a ticket that entitles you to four drinks from a booth of your choice. The exhibition zone features seven booths, each themed after an Olympic sport, such as the wine piste, non-alcohol climbing gym, and soju archery range. After sampling the four cups from the booth of your choice, scan the QR code on the leaflet you receive at entry with your phone to access an online site. There, you can rank the drinks you've tried as gold, silver, or bronze. Once you complete this process, you'll receive a badge as a gift. Next, you can try to guess how others ranked the drinks. If your guesses are correct, you'll win additional merchandise. If you'd like to sample a different set of drinks from another booth, you can purchase a ticket at the kiosk machine. A Ssomelier Contest takes place every day at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.. In this contest, participants are challenged to identify the brands of four soju samples. Successfully naming all the brands will earn you a 10,000 won ($7.31) coupon for the food delivery app Baedal Minjok, a medal, and Ssomelier Certification. To participate in the Ssomelier Contest, buy a ticket for 1,000 won at the kiosk machine and head to the soju archery booth to receive your samples. The exhibition will be held every day until Aug. 31, and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Whisky, non-alcohol drink and dessert at Philosophy Lounge (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald) Whisky, non-alcohol drink and dessert at Philosophy Lounge (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)

Philosophy Lounge This bar in Eulji-ro offers a cozy and quiet place to focus on talking with your friends or colleagues. On each table is a small box where visitors can place their phones to focus on the moment without any disturbances. Philosophy Lounge is a whisky and dessert bar but also has some non-alcoholic drinks. For those who want to explore a variety of whisky at once, the bar has a sampler of three different types of whisky. If you are interested in learning more about whisky, you can also ask the server. For dessert, the seasonal menu of cherry chocolate parfait and mango parfait is unmissable. You can enjoy them as they are or match them with your whisky or cocktail. Butterscotch pudding and whisky sand cake are good pairings.

Seasonal cherry chocolate parfait at Philosophy Lounge in Seoul (Courtesy of Philosophy Lounge) Seasonal cherry chocolate parfait at Philosophy Lounge in Seoul (Courtesy of Philosophy Lounge)