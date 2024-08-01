[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Boryeong Mud Festival

Time’s running out for mud wrestling and sliding at the annual mud festival in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province, that runs through this Sunday.

At Daecheon Beach in Boryeong, the festival has two separate zones: one for adults and teenagers and another for families with children between ages 3 and 14.

The mud zones are open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and open three hours earlier on weekends. For more details and ticket pricing, visit mudfestival.or.kr.

Petite France in Gapyeong

Petite France is a village in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, mirroring a typical French countryside landscape. Next to it is Pinocchio & Davinci, an Italian village.

Through August, visitors can watch a puppet show and a performance on a 19th-century European organ.

Admission for adults is 12,000 won for the French village and 16,000 won for the Italian village. A pass for both attractions costs 19,500 won. Find out more at pfcamp.com.

Water festival at Everland

Join revelers toting colorful water guns at Everland as the country’s largest theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, hosts a water festival.

“Water Stellar” takes place at Carnival Square through Aug. 25. The water splashing, spraying and fighting reaches a peak twice daily at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., when Everland actors perform.

Bring water guns, shoes, a towel and extra clothes, but be advised there are no changing rooms. Check for the latest information at everland.com.

Taebaek Sunflower Festival

An annual festivity beckons all those eager to see what sunflowers look like at their peak this summer at Guwau Village in Taebaek, Gangwon Province.

Walk through trails edged with flower beds and enjoy sculptures by local artists dotting the field, and a small exhibition at a cafe featuring paintings -- also by local artists.

Pets are allowed without additional fees, with tickets priced at 5,000 won for adults and 3,000 won for the rest. The festival will end on Aug. 15. Find more details at sunflowerfestival.co.kr.

Hongcheon Beer Festival

Beer and barbecue are the ultimate summer cookout, a combination being offered with accommodations in Hongcheon County, Gangwon Province -- at either a “hanok,” the traditional Korean house, or a guesthouse.

Book a room in advance to enjoy not only the cookout, but kayaking, a separately charged activity that depends on weather conditions. Stays are possible from Friday to Saturday until Aug. 18.

Check out the official Instagram at hcg_holic.