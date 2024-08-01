Korean ballet dancers from prestigious companies to perform in homecoming gala

(Clockwise from top left) Kang Min-ju in "The Three Musketeers," Park Yun-su in "Sylvia" and An So-young (Emma Kauldhar, Kiran West and Ani Collier) (Clockwise from top left) Kang Min-ju in "The Three Musketeers," Park Yun-su in "Sylvia" and An So-young (Emma Kauldhar, Kiran West and Ani Collier)

Korean ballet dancers working abroad in prestigious international companies are set to grace their home stage, bringing a curated selection of rarely seen pieces in the country at the Korea World Dance Stars Festival this weekend. This year's festival highlights six Korean dancers, including Kang Min-ju, a first artist with the English National Ballet, making her first performance in Korea in 12 years. Joining her are An So-young from the Martha Graham Dance Company, returning after a decade, and Park Yun-su, former soloist and the sole Korean dancer in John Neumeier’s Hamburg Ballet, appearing in Korea for the first time in eight years. An will perform two solo pieces, "Deep Song" and "Immediate Tragedy," both from the Martha Graham Dance Company. "The work is inspired by the Spanish Civil War, but it’s not just about Spain. It’s about the wars happening today and the battles we face in our daily lives. These pieces embody our tragedies, sorrows, but the strength to rise again," An said at a press conference Thursday in Seoul.

Kang Min-ju (left) and Lorenzo Trossello in rehearsals for "1984." (Emily Nuttall) Kang Min-ju (left) and Lorenzo Trossello in rehearsals for "1984." (Emily Nuttall)

Kang, who transitioned from Northern Ballet (former principal soloist) to the English National Ballet in 2022, will perform two pas de deux from "The Three Musketeers" and "1984" with her partner Lorenzo Trossello, a first soloist from the English National Ballet. Park will showcase scenes from "Sylvia" and pas de deux from "Lady of the Camellias" with Lizhong Wang from the Hamburg Ballet. "These pieces are Neumeier's masterpieces and personal favorites. 'Sylvia' beautifully expresses simplicity and emotion, while 'Lady of the Camellias,' set to Chopin’s music, showcases the harmony of dance and music," said Park. Having joined the company in 2007, Park will embark on a freelance career next season.

Park Yun-su in "Sylvia" (Kiran West/Hamburg Ballet) Park Yun-su in "Sylvia" (Kiran West/Hamburg Ballet)

Jang Kwang-ryul from the International Performing Arts Project, the festival's organizer, announced at the press conference a new initiative to invite dancers making significant contributions abroad, even if they are not part of major dance companies. The first guest of this initiative is Lee Su-jin from the Yolanda Morales Company in Germany, who will premiere "The Rhythm of Life," an adapted version of the company's hit repertoire "Garden of Falling Sands," featuring the rhythms of Colombian folk music, cumbia.

A scene from "Garden of Falling Sands" (Yolanda Morales Company) A scene from "Garden of Falling Sands" (Yolanda Morales Company)

Artistic Director Jo Ju-hyun, a former principal dancer with the Washington Ballet, expressed her excitement about reintroducing dancers who have been absent from the Korean stage for an extended period. Jo also emphasized the festival's significance in showcasing dancers evolving into choreographers. In this regard, dancers-turned-choreographers Ko Young-seo and Cha Jin-yeob will present their original works. Ko, from the Norwegian National Ballet, will debut her new piece "Birdland," set to Patti Smith’s songs. "Living abroad, I often feel a sense of not belonging anywhere. This piece reflects my identity struggles and my resistance to societal norms," Ko said.

Ko Young-seo (left) in "Giselle" (BAKi) Ko Young-seo (left) in "Giselle" (BAKi)

Cha, formerly with the Hofesh Shechter Company in the UK and NND/Galili Dance in the Netherlands, will present "Body-Go-Round." Cha also choreographed the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games. "As a dancer in my mid-40s, I’m exploring how to engage with dance, my body, and the world. I hope to share this journey on stage," said Cha.