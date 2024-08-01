[Graphic News] Vienna named world’s most liveable city

For the third year in a row, Austria’s capital Vienna has been named the “world’s most liveable city” by The Economist magazine.

According to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s evaluation of 173 cities worldwide, Vienna achieved an impressive score of 98.4 points, with perfect scores in four out of five categories: Stability, health care, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.

Following Vienna, Copenhagen in Denmark, Zurich in Switzerland and Melbourne in Australia ranked second to fourth, respectively. Canada’s Calgary and Switzerland’s Geneva tied for fifth place.

In Asia, Osaka was rated the most livable city, followed by Tokyo, Singapore, Hong Kong, Seoul, Busan and Taiwan's Taipei. Both Seoul and Busan achieved scores in the high 80s.