3 S. Korean doubles teams eliminated in badminton quarterfinals

Kang Min-hyuk (right) and Seo Seung-jae of South Korea play against Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark in the quarterfinals of the men's doubles badminton event at the Paris Olympics at La Chapelle Arena in Paris on Thursday. (Reuters-Yonhap)

PARIS -- Three South Korean doubles teams were knocked out of medal contention at the Paris Olympics on Thursday with losses in the quarterfinals.

In the men's doubles quarters, Kang Min-hyuk and Seo Seung-jae, the 2023 world champions, lost to Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark 2-0 (21-19, 22-20) at La Chapelle Arena in Paris.

Kang and Seo had defeated the same Dane team for their world title last year, but couldn't get past them this time after a back-and-forth battle.

The South Koreans conceded the first game 21-19 despite some late push.

The teams traded points late in the second game before South Korea moved to game point at 20-18.

But then Denmark scored four points in succession to finish off Kang and Seo, a combination of Astrup's winner and missed shots by the South Koreans.

South Korea last won a men's doubles medal in 2012, when Chung Jae-sung and Lee Yong-dae teamed up for bronze.

Seo is scheduled to play in the mixed doubles semifinals with Chae Yu-jung later Thursday. They will be up against another South Korean duo of Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun, and the showdown has assured South Korea at least silver in the mixed doubles.

It will be the only doubles medal for South Korea in Paris, after both of its women's doubles teams also suffered losses in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Baek Hana and Lee So-hee, world No. 2, lost to the third-ranked team from China, Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning, by 2-0 (21-9, 21-13).

Earlier in the day, Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong, the 2021 Olympic bronze medalists, lost to 12th-ranked Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan of Malaysia 2-0 (21-12, 21-13).

These losses meant South Korea will not compete for a medal in the women's doubles, after winning bronze at each of the past two competitions.