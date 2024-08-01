Home

PM meets Thailand's top diplomat in Seoul

By Yonhap

Published : Aug. 1, 2024 - 20:23

    • Link copied

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (R) shakes hands with Thailand's Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa ahead of their meeting at his office in Seoul on Thursday in this photo provided by Han's office. (Yonhap) South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (R) shakes hands with Thailand's Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa ahead of their meeting at his office in Seoul on Thursday in this photo provided by Han's office. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo met with Thailand's Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa in Seoul on Thursday and discussed bilateral relations and future cooperation, Han's office said.

The meeting took place as the top Thai diplomat paid a courtesy call on Han while on his visit to South Korea this week.

In Thursday's meeting, Han expressed hope that South Korea and Thailand will further deepen their economic cooperation in areas like clean energy and smart infrastructure, the prime minister's office said.

Calling Thailand one of South Korea's longtime friendly nations that sent its troops to fight in the 1950-53 Korean War even before forging formal diplomatic relations, Han asked for its support in sending a clear and united message to North Korea against its nuclear threats and military provocations.

In response, Sangiampongsa said his country considers relations with South Korea "very important," adding that "robust people-to-people exchanges have been the foundation for the two countries' friendly partnership."

Sangiampongsa is expected to hold talks with his South Korean counterpart, Cho Tae-yul, on Friday. (Yonhap)

