S. Korea proposes flood aid, talks with N. Korea

Park Jong-sul, the Secretary-General of South Korea's Red Cross, speaks during a special press briefing to propose flood aid to North Korea on Thursday at the government complex building. (Yonhap)

The South Korean government on Thursday publicly offered humanitarian aid to flood-hit North Korea, calling on Pyongyang to engage in talks to discuss the specifics and delivery of the relief assistance.

"We express our willingness to swiftly provide urgently needed supplies to assist the flood victims in North Korea from a humanitarian and fraternal standpoint," Park Jong-sul, the secretary-general of South Korea's Red Cross, which works with the government on humanitarian efforts, said during a televised briefing.

"We are prepared to discuss the types and quantities of aid, as well as the methods of delivery, with the Central Committee of the Red Cross Society of North Korea and look forward to a prompt response," Park added.

The Unification Ministry explained South Korea decided to issue a public statement following North Korea's unilateral severance of all inter-Korean communications channels.

The last time South Korea extended flood relief aid to North Korea was in 2012, but North Korea rejected the offer. The most recent acceptance of such aid by North Korea occurred in 2010.

Thursday's proposal is the Yoon Suk Yeol government's second attempt to extend humanitarian assistance, following its initial offer in May 2022 to collaborate on controlling and preventing the COVID-19 pandemic. North Korea, however, did not respond to the earlier proposal.