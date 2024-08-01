S. Korea proposes flood aid, talks with N. Korea

Most Popular
S. Korea proposes flood aid, talks with N. KoreaBy Ji Da-gyum
Published : Aug. 1, 2024 - 18:19
The South Korean government on Thursday publicly offered humanitarian aid to flood-hit North Korea, calling on Pyongyang to engage in talks to discuss the specifics and delivery of the relief assistance.
"We express our willingness to swiftly provide urgently needed supplies to assist the flood victims in North Korea from a humanitarian and fraternal standpoint," Park Jong-sul, the secretary-general of South Korea's Red Cross, which works with the government on humanitarian efforts, said during a televised briefing.
"We are prepared to discuss the types and quantities of aid, as well as the methods of delivery, with the Central Committee of the Red Cross Society of North Korea and look forward to a prompt response," Park added.
The Unification Ministry explained South Korea decided to issue a public statement following North Korea's unilateral severance of all inter-Korean communications channels.
The last time South Korea extended flood relief aid to North Korea was in 2012, but North Korea rejected the offer. The most recent acceptance of such aid by North Korea occurred in 2010.
Thursday's proposal is the Yoon Suk Yeol government's second attempt to extend humanitarian assistance, following its initial offer in May 2022 to collaborate on controlling and preventing the COVID-19 pandemic. North Korea, however, did not respond to the earlier proposal.
The proposal came after South Korea estimated that recent heavy rains had caused "significant damage" to the residents of North Korea, particularly in the areas of Sinuiju and other regions in North Pyongan Province, and Jagang Province, a senior official at the Unification Ministry said on condition of anonymity.
"The government has consistently expressed its willingness to provide humanitarian aid in response to crises. In light of the significant damage expected as reported by North Korea, the proposal was made from a humanitarian perspective," the official explained, addressing why the offer was extended despite the low point in inter-Korean relations.
The Unification Ministry earlier in the day announced that satellite image analysis indicated far-reaching flood damage along the Chinese border, although it was still estimating the full impact.
Satellite images reveal that recent torrential rains have flooded Wihwa Island in the city of Sinuiju, situated on the Amnok River, along with Uiju County in North Pyongan Province and the city of Manpo in Jagang Province.
North Korea has continued to reveal extensive flood damage through its state media.
North Korean state media reported Monday that around 5,000 residents were stranded in flood-prone areas across several islands in Sinuiju and Uiju County. The report also highlighted that Air Force helicopter pilots successfully rescued some 4,200 of these residents.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has replaced the public security minister and the party chief secretaries of the North Pyongan and Jagang provincial committees, citing their responsibility for the "unacceptable loss of human lives," state media reported Wednesday. However, the report did not specify the number of casualties that Kim mentioned.
The decision was made during an emergency expanded politburo meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea, which took place Monday and Tuesday in the city of Sinuiju.
The report on Wednesday also revealed that heavy rain in the city Sinuiju and Uiju Count had inundated around 4,100 households and submerged around 3,000 hectares of farmland. Additionally, public buildings, infrastructure, roads and railways suffered significant damage.
