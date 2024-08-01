Obstructive parking near Gimhae Airport sparks public criticism

The passenger car is seen parked on the road to Gimhae International Airport in Busan. (Gimhae International Airport)

A car has been illegally parked on the shoulder of one-lane road to Gimhae International Airport in Busan for days, posing threat to traffic heading to the airport’s arrival floor as of Thursday.

The hydrogen fueled passenger car was first spotted on Tuesday morning. Its owner reportedly parked there as the airport parking lot was packed with the cars of those gone abroad for vacation and the owner could not find a parking space up until it was time to take their flight.

Some other passenger cars were also parked behind the car according to some photos posted on online communities, but they were all moved as of Thursday afternoon.

Some online posts claimed that the car blocks buses from driving past, but they are able to pass it, while some large-scale vehicles have to slowdown for safety, according to the airport.

The Korea Airports Corporation, which operates Gimpo airport, tried to move the car by dispatching a towing vehicle, but failed as the car was parked too close to the road's cur. Ample space is needed to move a hydrogen-fueled car, which requires all four tires to be elevated at once.

The owner of the car, visiting abroad, will return on Friday and vowed to move the car as soon as he arrives at the airport, a KAC official told local media.

The fine for the four days of illegal parking will be 160,000 won ($117), at 40,000 won per day.

Netizens are pounding the car's owner, requesting a punishment heavier than fining for such illegal parking.

However, there are also views that the airport of Korea’s second largest city needs to prepare more parking lots -- its parking space with 5,336 lots is often fully occupied during weekends and vacation seasons.