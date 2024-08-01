Have Yangyang, Samcheok lost their charm for visitors?

The number of holidaymakers in Yangyang and Samcheok, two of the popular coastal getaway spots in Gangwon Province, has decreased this year, according to the Gangwon Provincial government.

While Samcheok welcomed almost 32,000 visitors from July 1 to 24, marking an 84.1 percent decrease from last year, Yangyang beckoned 42,000 visitors during the same period, a 67.5 percent decline from 2023.

Though the detailed reasons for these striking drops have yet to be analyzed, the provincial government office said it believes giant toxic jellyfish sting incidents along coastal areas and unpredictable rain clouds during the monsoon season have made the vacationers unwilling to travel far.

However, some of travelers to these cities feel they are not captivating enough to draw more visitors.

“I recently figured out that Maengbang Beach -- where K-pop boy band BTS shot the official photos for its album ‘Butter’ -- removed all the BTS-themed sculptures and items early this year. It was hard for me to find reasons to travel all the way to Samcheok without those on the beach,” K-pop fan Kim Ye-eun from Seoul told The Korea Herald, mentioning entertainment company Hybe’s action claiming the illegal use of its intellectual property.

In addition to the long hours and effort required for bus or train travel, Kim also cited the high accommodation costs as a major factor in her decision to reconsider her summer holiday destination this year.

“When I looked for a room on Trip.com -- an international travel service site, the price for a one-night stay in a room for two guests started from 250,000 won ($181.04). Considering the time and money spent on public transportation, I thought heading to Samcheok was not a smart way of spending my savings,” the 24-year-old university student from Seoul added.

Meanwhile, another tourist felt that Yangyang has become a less family-friendly tourist spot.

“I heard that Yangyang is making its name as South Korea's version of Ibiza. The areas nearby Ingu Beach shine brighter at night with exciting pool parties and other lively nightlife entertainments. My children are too young for that, so we will spend our holiday in South Jeolla Province this summer,” a Seoul-based father of two girls surnamed Park said.

“Someone I know went to Yangyang recently to go surfing, hoping to enjoy his hobby in a quiet environment. But he said that Yangyang these days has become crowded with people partying, ever since it has become a popular resort area on Instagram," he said.

“Yangyang’s rising popularity seems to have ironically led some travelers interested in a quiet vacation spot want to stay away from the area," he added.

Meanwhile, in mid-July, Gangwon Provincial government officials launched a campaign to monitor price gouging. They also made preparations with local police and lifeguards to offer free life jacket rentals, increase the number of life jacket rental businesses and prohibit swimming while intoxicated.