Samsung, LG's electric auto parts sales soar despite EV slump

At CES 2024 in Las Vegas, a Samsung Electronics official introduces Harman Kardon's Ready Vision QVUE, an automotive augmented reality head-up display that turns the windshield into a seamless, high-quality display. (Samsung Electronics)

The Korean automotive electric parts sector is thriving even as electric vehicle sales slow down, driving significant gains for Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics in the second quarter.

Automotive electric parts encompass a range of components integral to modern vehicles, particularly electric and hybrid models. These include infotainment systems offering multimedia and connectivity features, digital cockpits replacing analog gauges with digital displays and premium car audio systems from brands like Harman Kardon.

In the second quarter, Samsung's audio subsidiary Harman recorded sales of 3.62 trillion won ($2.66 billion) and an operating profit of 320 billion won. This marks a substantial improvement from last year, with profits up 70 billion won compared to the same period and a 33.3 percent increase from the previous quarter.

Harman's brands, including JBL, Harman Kardon, Bowers & Wilkins, and Bang & Olufsen, are featured in many top vehicle models worldwide. Acquired by Samsung in 2017 for $8 billion, Harman has significantly boosted its profits since, from 60 billion won in 2017 to 1.17 trillion won last year, despite a dip during the pandemic.

In the first half of this year alone, Harman has achieved 506 billion won in operating profit, setting high expectations for continued growth in the latter half.

“With the peak season on the horizon, Harman plans to broaden its product selection and introduce distinctive items to solidify its market leadership,” said a Samsung Electronics official during the earnings call on Wednesday.