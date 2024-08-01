Morocco, Korea remember Korean War sacrifices, tout thriving ties

Moroccan Ambassador to Korea Chafik Rachadi delivers remarks during the celebration of Throne Day at Ambassador Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul on Tuesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Morocco and Korea recalled the sacrifices of martyrs and thriving bilateral ties, marking the accession of King Mohammed VI to the throne to the throne in 1999.

This year is the 25th anniversary of Mohammed VI's appointment as the Moroccan monarch, succeeding his father, King Hassan II.

In his remarks, Moroccan Ambassador to Korea Chafik Rachadi highlighted the longstanding ties between Morocco and Korea, noting that Korea's first embassy in Africa was established in Morocco.

While diplomatic relations were officially established in July 1962, the ambassador mentioned that Morocco's connections with Korea began earlier.

“That story began in the 1950s, when Moroccan soldiers first set foot on this land as a voluntary section of the French/UN Battalion sent to aid the Republic of Korea in the war, during which some of them perished and were buried in the UN cemetery in Busan,” said Rachadi.

According to the Moroccan Embassy in Seoul, the Korean government gifted two Mugunghwa saplings to the Moroccan Residence in Seoul in 2021.

The mugunghwa is Korea's national flower, symbolizes an eternal blossom that never fades and has been a significant emblem of Korean culture for centuries.

“Then something magical happened … much earlier than expected, the bushes started to bloom. Just like the symbiotic partnership between our two countries, the mugunghwa continues to thrive!” said Rachadi.

“Today, Korea and Morocco are working toward an ever-stronger collaboration,” Rachadi added.

The ambassador also mentioned President Yoon Seok Yol's recent acknowledgment of Moroccan sacrifices during the Korean War at the Korea-Africa Summit.

“Such connections make us closer and add new meaning to our bilateral relations,” Rachadi underlined.

Morocco and Korea signed a joint statement to establish a legal framework for trade and investment and to discuss an economic partnership agreement, according to the Moroccan Embassy.

The embassy said that key agreements signed at the summit were projects financed by the Korean Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF).

Lee Hee-wan, Vice Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, acknowledged the contributions of Moroccan veterans during the Korean War as a chapter in history that remained largely unrecognized until recent efforts shed light on it.

“In particular, of the Moroccan veterans whose service has been confirmed, two veterans were killed in action and now rest peacefully in the UN Cemetery in Busan,” said Lee recalling the sacrifices of Moroccan soldier Mohamed El Asry who was fatally wounded in the chest and died while defending the frontline near Wonju in March 1951, and the Julien Djian, who was killed in action in July 1953, just before the signing of the Armistice Agreement.

“The Moroccan veterans sacrificed their youth and the most precious life for the country they never heard of and for the people they never met,” said Lee.

“The Republic of Korea will never forget the noble sacrifice of the Moroccan veterans who gave us a helping hand,” said Lee.

Meanwhile, at the event, Chung Keeyong, Special Representative for Indo-Pacific was honored with the prestigious Order of Ouissam Alaouite, with the rank of commander.

“Few may know that eight Moroccan soldiers, under the order of Sultan Mohammed V, bravely served alongside international forces during the Korean War,” Chung said, praising the solidarity shown by Moroccan soldiers during the Korean War.

Chung also recalled Korea's support during Morocco's Green March of 1975, a demonstration that marked a crucial step in transferring the sovereignty of a large area of territory in the south from Spain to the Kingdom of Morocco.

The demonstration led to the signing of the Madrid Accords on November 14, 1975, officially ending almost a century of Spanish presence in the territory.

Chung said that during the Green March of 1975, President Park Chung-hee of Korea responded to Moroccan King Hassan II's appeal by sending essential supplies to support Morocco's efforts.