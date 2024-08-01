Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Internet drives K-pop stars to overwork

    Internet drives K-pop stars to overwork
  2. 2

    Military exemption, irresistible perk for young Korean male Olympians

    Military exemption, irresistible perk for young Korean male Olympians
  3. 3

    S. Korea wins 3rd consecutive gold in men's sabre fencing team event

    S. Korea wins 3rd consecutive gold in men's sabre fencing team event
  4. 4

    Driver behind deadly car crash apologizes at court hearing

    Driver behind deadly car crash apologizes at court hearing
  5. 5

    Ex-Gyeonggi governor named new labor minister, but faces opposition

    Ex-Gyeonggi governor named new labor minister, but faces opposition
  1. 6

    Lee Joon-hwan wins bronze in men's judo

    Lee Joon-hwan wins bronze in men's judo
  2. 7

    Budget or bougie: Coffee choices in S. Korea

    Budget or bougie: Coffee choices in S. Korea
  3. 8

    Covert agent identity leaks trigger alarm over S. Korea's intelligence operations

    Covert agent identity leaks trigger alarm over S. Korea's intelligence operations
  4. 9

    Samsung projects 15-fold surge in Q2 earnings on AI chip boom

    Samsung projects 15-fold surge in Q2 earnings on AI chip boom
  5. 10

    Ador’s Min denies ignoring sexual harassment at agency

    Ador’s Min denies ignoring sexual harassment at agency
지나쌤

Man jailed for assaulting taxi driver over politics

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : Aug. 1, 2024 - 14:31

    • Link copied

(Herald DB) (Herald DB)

A South Korean court said Thursday it has handed down a six-month prison term to a man for assaulting a taxi driver who refused to answer politics questions, including which presidential candidate he voted for.

The defendant was found guilty of violating Article 5-10 of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes, on the use of violence against or threatening a driver operating a motor vehicle used for transportation business. The investigation showed that the defendant had been jailed previously for obstruction of business, which the court said it factored into the verdict.

The 69-year-old defendant on April 22 got into the taxi driven by the victim, in his 70s, in Gangseo-gu, western Seoul. He asked the driver some questions about politics, to which the victim answered, "Let's not talk about the politics."

The defendant then became angry, swore at the victim, hit the driver in the face and scratched him with his fingernails.

More from Headlines