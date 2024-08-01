Arsonist gives '5-minute warning' before setting home on fire

A South Korean man who set his house on fire on Wednesday had called the firefighters before the crime, asking them to come as quickly as possible.

Local police officials in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province said Thursday that they are investigating a 55-year-old man on charge of committing arson on his own home, at around 3:34 p.m. Before starting the fire, he called the Nonsan Fire Station and asked them to come to his house within five minutes, telling them what he was about to do.

The authorities said the suspect set the place on fire as soon as he saw the fire trucks, adding that he appeared to have doused the home with gasoline in advance. The suspect even expressed concerns about the fire spreading to his neighbors' homes.

Firefighters put out the fire in 30 minutes. No injuries or deaths occurred, but the blaze inflicted an estimated 13 million won ($9,500) in damage to the home and the furniture inside.

It was reported that the suspect had been wearing a suit, and told officials he issued the report out of fear that the flames would engulf the neighboring homes. He had actually removed canisters of inflammable gas from his homes beforehand.

The suspect had not been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the arson. Investigators are investigating the suspect to find out why he committed the crime.