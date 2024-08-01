[What to attend] Must-see musicals before summer ends

Most Popular
[What to attend] Must-see musicals before summer endsBy Park Ga-young
Published : Aug. 1, 2024 - 14:23
As the busy summer season unfolds for musical theaters, an array of high-quality productions beckon audiences. While many attendees might find their pockets not particularly deep, these Korean-language shows promise to offer unparalleled experiences that are worth every penny. Here are three standout musicals that should be on everyone’s radar before summer ends.
"Hero": A timeless tribute to a national hero
Celebrating its 15th anniversary, the musical "Hero" stands as a testament to enduring storytelling and historical reverence. The appeal of "Hero" is not just based on the fact that it deals with a national hero, Korean independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun (1879-1910). As the numbers would suggest -- more than 1 million tickets have been sold as of December 2023 -- this musical is a well-made original production and a must-see musical.
In 2022, the compelling story of Ahn Jung-geun transitioned from stage to screen with a movie adaptation, expanding its reach and impact. However, the live performance continues to resonate deeply, offering an immediacy and emotional connection that only theater can provide.
For its landmark 10th run, "Hero" features a trio of veteran actors sharing the titular role. Jung Sung-hwa, Yang Joon-mo and Min Woo-hyuk each bring their unique strengths and interpretations to the character of Ahn Jung-geun.
"Hero" runs through Aug. 11 at Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Jongno-gu, Seoul.
"A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder": A standout comedy
"A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" is a delightfully dark and humorous musical that continues to enthrall audiences. Originally from Broadway, this show follows the misadventures of Monty Navarro, a charming yet unscrupulous character who schemes to inherit a fortune by eliminating his wealthy relatives. With its witty script and memorable music, it stands out in a season dominated by serious musical productions.
Navarro's wealthy relatives -- The D'Ysquiths -- are all played by the same actor in nine distinct roles. The experience of watching the actor seamlessly transition between the nine distinct roles of the D’Ysquith family is truly delightful. Each transformation is executed with such flair and precision that it not only adds an extra layer of enjoyment to the performance but also enhances the humor and overall charm of the musical. This important role is shared by four actors: Jung Sang-hoon, Jung Moon-sung, Lee Kyu-hyung and Ahn Se-ha.
First introduced in 2018 in Korea, this year's production is its fourth run.
"A Gentleman's Guide" runs through Sept. 1 at Kwanglim Arts Center, Gangnam-gu, Seoul.
"Yeonnamjang Cabaret": A unique, intimate theatrical experience
"Yeonnamjang Cabaret" offers a truly unique theatrical experience, set in Yeonnam-dong, Seoul. Until Aug. 31, the series features four distinct productions: "A Musical Made Today for the First Time (Translated)," "Song for Mee," "The Ride of My Life," and "I Wish." Each performance is crafted to create an intimate connection between the audience and the actors, allowing attendees to enjoy the action up close and personal.
In this cabaret setting, audiences are seated just inches from the performers, enhancing the sense of immediacy and immersion. The proximity between actors and the audience enables a more personal and engaging experience, as actors perform with a level of intimacy and interaction rarely found in larger venues.
They encourage the audience to take photos and videos and eat while enjoying the show.
It is perfect for those looking for a distinctive and entertaining evening out.
"Yeonnamjang Cabaret" runs through Aug. 31 at Yeonnamjang, Mapo-gu, Seoul.
