Samsung unveils 1 terabyte microSD storage cards

Samsung Electronics, the world’s largest memory chip maker, said Thursday it has launched two types of 1 terabyte high-capacity microSD cards: Pro Plus and Evo Plus.

These new products incorporate the industry's highest capacity, 1-terabit triple-level cell eighth-generation V-NAND technology, stacked in eight layers. This technological advancement allows terabyte-class high capacity previously achievable only in SSDs to be implemented in the compact form factor of a microSD card, with enhanced durability.

Samsung first introduced its Pro Plus and Evo Plus microSD cards in 2015, boasting high capacity, speed, stability and compatibility.

With the increased 1 terabyte size, users can store more than 400,000 4K UHD images or 45 console games, making these cards ideal for creators and tech enthusiasts needing quick file transfers and high capacity.

The new Pro Plus and Evo Plus offer sequential read speeds of up to 180 megabytes-per-second and 160 megabytes-per-second, respectively.

These new products also show improved power efficiency with a controller based on 28-nanometer process technology, compared to the chip maker’s previous lineup with a 55 nm one.

The Pro Plus and Evo Plus are ultra-durable and have undergone comprehensive testing, achieving high-reliability ratings in six areas. It had tested extensively under harsh conditions such as water, high temperatures, X-rays and magnetic fields.

The microSD storage cards are compatible with a range of everyday devices including Android smartphones, tablets and handheld gaming consoles, as well as action cameras and drones